Real Madrid set to keep Alvaro Odriozola as competition for Dani Carvajal

Real Madrid have made it an express policy of theirs to sign the most exciting talents on the verge of breaking into top level football, to varying degrees of success.

The likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes appear to be paying dividends, with both playing a major role in Los Blancos’ most recent Champions League victory.

At the other end of the scale are the likes of Asier Illarramendi and Alvaro Odriozola. The former is back at Real Sociedad as he enters his twilight years, but at 26, Odriozola still has plenty of good years ahead of him.

Spending last season on loan at Fiorentina, the defender himself spoke about how he was looking forward to returning to Madrid and fighting for his place.

It appears as if he may get his wish. According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are not planning on strengthening much more this summer, but Odriozola will return to the squad.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti is happy to have him as cover for Dani Carvajal, meaning Lucas Vazquez can be used further forward.

Blessed with blistering place and excellent fitness, there is no doubt a confident Odriozola could be useful against deeper opposition. However his defending has always been the issue – if he can solve that, he could play an important role next season.

