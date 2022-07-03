Real Madrid make Erling Haaland plan with Karim Benzema extension

Real Madrid will make Karim Benzema a contract offer with Erling Haaland still in mind.

Haaland was linked with Los Blancos, on the back of an incredible season at Borussia Dortmund, before opting to complete a £51m move to Manchester City last month.

However, after only turning 21 in July, Haaland still has years ahead of him, with his City contract running until 2025.

His deal at the Etihad Stadium includes a release clause in 2024, and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation, with an eye on Benzema’s own future in the Spanish capital.

Benzema will take over the club captaincy next season, after a brilliant return of 44 goals in 46 games in 2021/22, as Real Madrid clinched a Spanish and European double.

Los Blancos will stick to their policy of offering one-year extensions – as per reports from Diario AS – to players aged 30+ in talks with Benzema.

The Frenchman’s deal expires in 2023, with a 12-month renewal potentially matching up with a 2024 move for Haaland from City.