Pablo Sarabia to become central part of Paris Saint-Germain squad

Eyebrows were raised not only when Pablo Sarabia started appearing in Spain squads under Luis Enrique, but especially when he was named for the Euro 2020 championships.

The former Real Madrid, Getafe and Sevilla winger has gradually won round the critics though, converting himself into a crucial part of the La Roja. Notching 8 goals in his 19 appearances since the start of 2021, Sarabia is one of the more dangerous forwards at Luis Enrique’s disposal.

It appears club football is catching up to that idea. Spending last season on loan at Sporting Club de Portugal, he was their top scorer with 21 goals, also laying on 9 assists.

Parent club Paris Saint-Germain are due to reward his good form. According to Diario AS, Sarabia will remain at PSG next season and is likely to be a key part of the squad, especially if they get their wish of forcing Neymar Junior out of the club.

He was briefly linked with Atletico Madrid, yet only a high offer would persuade PSG to part with him now. With the increasing fitness in football, Sarabia appears to be part of a number of footballers who are now hitting their peak around the beginning of their thirties rather than mid- to late-twenties.