Memphis Depay issues Barcelona exit statement

Barcelona star Memphis Depay is committed to staying at the club this summer.

The Dutch international has been linked with a potential move away from the Camp Nou as part of a squad reshuffle this month.

Reports from Diario AS claim Xavi has already told the former Lyon star he is expendable with the club aiming to raise around €25m from his possible sale.

The report states Depay is hurt by the club’s stance and feels unfairly treated based on his performances last season.

However, despite his frustration over a potential departure from Catalonia, Depay has firmly denied his intention is to leave the club in the coming weeks.

“I really want to be back in Barcelona and start again, I can’t wait for that moment”, as per reports from ESPN, via Marca.

“But, I’m also going to relax with my feet in the sand somewhere, before I go back.”

Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, and despite mixed final run, his overall numbers were impressive.

The 28-year-old forward netted 12 La Liga goals in his debut campaign in Spain, more than any other player in Xavi’s squad, and only matched by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in all competitions (13).