Joan Laporta confirms signings of Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen

A known secret, Barcelona will be signing Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie on free transfers.

That was confirmed by Barcelona President Joan Laporta on Saturday evening, as per Mundo Deportivo. Laporta spoke to the press for a full 15 minutes during a homage to Johan Cruyff.

Sincere on many issues, Laporta confirmed that the signings from Milan and Chelsea respectively would be presented on Thursday. Both of Kessie and Christensen had expiring contracts this summer and Barcelona moved quickly following the January transfer window to take advantage of the situation.

With so much speculation situated on other players, little has been discussed about the role of both players. What seems clear is that the force of public opinion does not consider either as a guarantee for a regular starting spot.

Although Christensen may well win one, the likelihood is he will have to do so in competition with Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia. Meanwhile Kessie will likely face Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong in front of him as it stands.