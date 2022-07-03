Exits on the horizon for Athletic Club’s numerous wide players

Athletic Club are not usually a club operating with a large surplus in the playing department.

Although fiercely proud of their homegrown signing policy, it’s also true that on occasion it can be difficult to cover some of the holes in their squad. That very issue has been most clearly exhibited in the forward position in recent seasons. Inaki Williams has occupied the role for the most part but with mixed levels of success.

According to Diario AS, Ernesto Valverde intends on returning Inaki Williams to his original right-wing position though. That adds to an already oversized department of wingers at Athletic.

Brother Nico Williams can also play on the right or left, while Oier Zarraga occupied the role on the right at times last season too. Alex Berenguer was the de facto starter there last year.

Captain Iker Muniain has been playing from the left side to great effect, but he will be joined by the returning loan players Inigo Cordoba, Inigo Vicente and Jon Morcillo. Nico Serrano is also likely to play out wide rather than straight through the middle.

AS reference a report from El Correo which states that the loaned players are most likely to shown the exit door this summer. After 12 goals on loan at Go Ahead Eagles, Cordoba is likely to be given the freedom to move on. Vicente will likely join Racing Santander or Deportivo La Coruna on loan and Morcillo is likely to leave in some form too.

The move for Inaki Williams could be beneficial, as it will give his pace an outlet but reduce the pressure on him to be the main goalscorer. Yet with only Raul Garcia, Asier Villalibre and potentially an out of position Oihan Sancet to lead the line, it will be intriguing to see how Valverde approaches the issue.

Image via Shaun Botterill/Getty Images