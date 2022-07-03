Bruno Genesio confirms Rennes interest in Barcelona defender

Barcelona have been looking for an exit for French defender Samuel Umtiti for several seasons without success. They may finally have found the perfect fit.

Stade Rennais manager Bruno Genesio has shared several years with Umtiti both in youth and senior football, developing him during his first steps with Olympique Lyonnais.

Speaking to the media, Genesio was asked about a potential move for Umtiti and despite claiming he didn’t want to talk about any names in particular, he was willing to admit there was some truth in the links.

“Sam is a player that I know perfectly, being as I had him during his formative years and then in the first team at Lyon and that creates a connection.”

“You all know his past, his qualities, the setbacks he had last year, but he continues to be a top level player and top players interest us.”

The quotes, carried by Mundo Deportivo, hint that Barcelona may have finally found a team willing to gamble on Umtiti after a prolonged period without regular football.

As has been the case in the past, the finances could get in the way. Barcelona renewed Umtiti’s contract until 2025 in January, chiefly with the aim of reducing the impact of his salary on their La Liga limits, but still has a significant salary. Whether they can find a way to balance the finances between the two teams sounds as if it could be decisive if you take Genesio at his word.