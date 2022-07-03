Bernardo Silva wants Barcelona move in 2022/23

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva wants to join Barcelona this summer.

The Portuguese international was an ongoing transfer target for La Blaugrana last summer before opting to eventually remain with the Premier League champions in 2021/22.

City boss Pep Guardiola previously hinted at his willingness to sell the former AS Monaco schemer if he is not happy with his role at the Etihad Stadium.

With Silva under contract at City until 2025, they are likely to demand in the region of £80m to consider selling the 27-year-old, if Barcelona proceed with a move.

Any possible interest from the Catalan giants will depend on whether Frenkie de Jong joins Manchester United, with his sale funding a bid for Silva, if United match their £69m asking price.

According to reports from Diario Sport, Silva has already instructed his agent Jorge Mendes to assess the chances of a deal between all parties ahead of the new season.