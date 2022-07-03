Barcelona Atletic to appoint Rafa Marquez as manager – Joan Laporta

Barcelona Atletic, formerly Barcelona B, have got a new name this week and now it appears they will have a new manager.

It was made public on Tuesday that Sergi Barjuan would not be continuing after his solo year in charge of Barcelona B, where they finished 9th in their Primera RFEF group. Even so Joan Laporta thanked Barjuan for the ‘good job’ he has done in an act of homage to Johan Cruyff, as per Mundo Deportivo.

He then went on to confirm that another former Barcelona defender Rafa Marquez would be taking over the position. Laporta admitted that the Mexican was due to take over last season but that decision was put on hold as he solved his legal issues.

Accused of money laundering for drug traffickers by the US Treasury, he was put on the blacklist for travel to the USA in 2017. Since, he has been cleared of those charges and removed from the blacklist after defending his innocence, as per Diario Cambio.

Marquez joins a long list of former players who have taken charge of Barcelona’s reserve side, going back to Josep Maria Gonzalvo, who was the last manager not to have played for Barcelona at some level.