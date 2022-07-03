Andriy Lunin set to stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid goal keeper Andriy Lunin will stay at the club this summer despite no change in his squad role.

The Ukrainian international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital with his career approaching a crossroads.

Lunin joined Los Blancos from Zorya Luhansk in 2019, before spending three loan spells out on loan from the club, at Leganes, Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo.

Carlo Ancelotti brought him into the squad for a La Liga debut against Atletico Madrid in May with Thibaut Courtois handed a rest as the league title was already wrapped up.

Courtois is undisputed as Ancelotti’s first choice option in goal but Lunin has decided to stay and complete his contract until 2024.

As per reports from Diario AS, the birth of his child has now changed his mind, with the 23-year-old wanting to stay in Madrid, to keep his family settled in the months ahead.