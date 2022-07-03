Ander Capa set to move on from Athletic Club

Two seasons previously, Ander Capa was a force of nature on the right-hand side of Athletic Club, both in attack and defence.

A powerful runner with an excellent engine and plenty of grit, the former midfielder was once suggested as a cheaper alternative at right-back at Barcelona.

Yet since the arrival of Marcelino Garcia Toral, things have soured. Living out last season in almost total isolation from the pitch, Capa had been awaiting the end of Marcelino’s spell.

Yet with his contract up this summer, it appears negotiations with new President Jon Uriarte have not gone so well either. During his presentation as manager, Ernesto Valverde said this on the matter.

“It still depends on a final meeting. I already have an idea in mind with respect to both cases, it’s a question that needs to be debated and put on the table.”

As per Mundo Deportivo, the differences have become irredeemable and Capa will leave the club.

With Alex Petxarroman, Inigo Lekue and Oscar de Marcos, Athletic are at least well covered at right-back. However many La Liga teams will likely see an excellent market opportunity for a player that impressed in the top half of the league.