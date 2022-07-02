Sime Vrsaljko signs for new club two days after leaving Atletico Madrid

Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko has not taken long to sign for a new team after leaving Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

Vrsaljko had been at Atletico Madrid since 2016, with a season on loan at Inter, but had never become one of the trusted core of players under Diego Simeone. Out of contract this summer, Atletico Madrid made him a new offer which included a wage cut, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Unwilling to accept that offer, Vrsaljko held out for a better contract, but Atleti were equally steadfast on their terms. The club that has given him a better deal is Olympiakos.

The 30-year-old has been handed a three-year deal by the Greek giants, after 100 games for Atletico Madrid.

Even if he was perhaps more likely to be back-up, it shows the crunching effect the pandemic has had on the finances of Los Rojiblancos. Although Olympiakos do have means, examples of Greek teams being able to offer better contracts than the penultimate La Liga champions must be few and far between.