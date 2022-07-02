Sevilla readying part-exchange offer for Lazio’s Luis Alberto

Sevilla, perhaps more precisely Monchi, have a penchant for bringing in talented attacking midfielders from Serie A.

Following on from Suso and Papu Gomez, the latest object of their desires appears to be Luis Alberto. The Lazio midfielder has been out of Spain since a 2016 loan move to Deportivo La Coruna from Liverpool. He did however come through the ranks at Sevilla and may well jump at the chance to succeed close to his hometown in Andalusia.

Whether Sevilla can stump up enough money to persuade Lazio to part with him is another question. In recent days it had been reported that they were getting close to a €20m offer for Alberto.

Il Messaggero correspondent Giacomo Iacobellis reported on Saturday that Sevilla are readying a second offer of €13m plus midfielder Oliver Torres in exchange.

While it’s true Sevilla lacked creativity in attack last season, on paper they had plenty of talent, albeit often injured talent. Bringing Luis Alberto would surely help matters, but equally Julen Lopetegui must find a way of better enabling his attackers.

