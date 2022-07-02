Serie A move beckons for Barcelona’s Oscar Mingueza

For as much as Barcelona are working on bringing in a series of names to help them challenge for the La Liga title this season, just as tricky is reducing the side of their squad.

Several players have been told that they are no longer needed and the likes of Oscar Mingueza, Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig that they do not need to return to pre-season training from the start.

Recent reports have linked Clement Lenglet with a move to the Premier League, potentially landing on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. Meanwhile an option in Serie A has emerged for Mingueza.

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza would be interested in bringing Mingueza to the North of Italy. The newly-promoted side are looking to bring in top division footballers at an economical price.

The story was carried by Mundo Deportivo and as they point out, Hertha Berlin, Bordeaux and Valencia have all previously been linked. None of those seemed to materialise into concrete offers though. However it plays out with Mingueza, it seems unlikely, given the lack of demand, that he will be bringing a large fee to Camp Nou.