Real Madrid set to break pact of non-aggression for Atletico Madrid starlet

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid relations could be about to take a turn for the worse.

The two biggest sides in Madrid have shared a pact of non-aggression for the past 15 years. Both teams agreed that they would not sign players from the other, either at senior level or in the youth categories. That way both didn’t have to worry about the other poaching their best talents.

Yet that pact appears to have ended this summer and Real Madrid are set to fire the first shot after the ceasefire. Atletico Madrid’s 15-year-old star right-back Jesus Fortea has posted a message on Instagram confirming his departure from the club.

He is doing so in order to ‘fulfil his dream’, as per Diario AS. That dream is reportedly playing for Real Madrid. Fortea arrived from Levante thee years previously and is now set to make another move across the city.

An international with Spain’s under 15 side, Fortea’s move will obviously be a blow to Atleti on a very obvious level, losing one of their best talents. Yet the vicious competition for players between the two may just have begun.