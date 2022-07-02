Rayo Vallecano strengthen goalkeeping department with former Real Madrid player

Rayo Vallecano struggled to find consistency in the goalkeeping department last season but have looked to solve the issue by bringing in one of the most experienced players in the division.

After being released by Espanyol at the end of the season, Andoni Iraola’s team have moved quickly to secure the signing of Diego Lopez. The 40-year-old was a starter for Espanyol for the last five seasons, but new manager Diego Martinez saw fit to move on from the veteran.

Rayo confirmed the news on their website, in an anaemic announcement. He signs on for a single season with Los Franjirrojos.

Last campaign Iraola alternated between another goalkeeper with Real Madrid connections in Luca Zidane and Stole Dimitrievski, with the Macedonian finishing the season stronger.

Both showed some excellent reflexes at various points in the season but cast enough doubt on their abilities with basic errors. Iraola will be hoping that Lopez is a safer option and a source of assurance for his defence.