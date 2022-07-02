Osasuna make second signing of the summer from Levante

Osasuna have continued to add depth to their squad with the signing of Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez.

The Navarran club made the news public on their official site, stating that there was no initial fixed fee for Fernandez, but Levante would be compensated in a series of variables. Levante also retain 20% of his rights should he be sold on.

Fernandez arrives on a three-year deal until 2025, having spent the last 4 seasons in Valencia. Initially he impressed many with his good shot-stopping ability, but over the course of last season he was forced to compete with Dani Cardenas for his spot.

That will likely be the situation again for him in Pamplona. Sergio Herrera kept goal for Osasuna last season and stood out from the penalty spot, including two saves from Karim Benzema.

It’s not yet clear whether manager Jagoba Arrasate will prefer continuity or go for his new signing in Fernandez. This is their second addition of the season after Ruben Pena joined from Villarreal.