New option outside of Europe emerges for Miralem Pjanic ahead of Barcelona exit

Barcelona are having no shortage of trouble offloading the large salary that former President Josep Maria Bartomeu gave to Miralem Pjanic back in 2020.

The Bosnian midfielder arrived from Juventus in 2020, but failed to hit it off with manager Ronald Koeman in his first season, playing sparingly. By the end, Pjanic was publicly taking shots at Koeman.

Unable to find a buyer for his large wages, Barcelona came to an agreement with Besiktas for a season-long loan, but once again are facing the same issue this summer.

Earlier in the transfer window he was linked with Olympique Marseilles, an option that seems to have gone away if it was previously there.

Finally Barcelona may have found a suitor willing to cover Pjanic’s wages, as per Sport. The issue is whether Pjanic is willing to leave for that club. His former manager at Roma, Rudi Garcia, is currently in charge of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and is hoping to bring Pjanic under his wing again.

From Pjanic’s point of view, leaving Europe would perhaps be taking a step down from the top level of football sooner than he wants to at the age of 32. Equally, not many would people would be willing to renounce a significant part of their wages to force a move elsewhere.