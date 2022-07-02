Luuk de Jong departs Spanish football after three seasons with Sevilla and Barcelona

Dutch striker Luuk de Jong has left Spanish football after three mixed but highly dramatic years.

Joining Sevilla in 2019, he scored 19 goals in 94 matches for Los Nervionenses but struggled to lock down a starting spot at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. During their Europa League run to the 2019 trophy he came to the fore however, scoring the decisive goal in the semi-final against Manchester United and a brace in the final against Inter.

Last season he went on loan to Barcelona, where he was heavily criticised in the opening months and even whistled by the fans. Due to his consistent late impact goals, he managed to turn around public opinion though and was a fan favourite by the end of his time at Camp Nou, scoring on six occasions.

Following the expiry of his loan however, de Jong has decided to return home to his native Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven. The 31-year-old made a reputation for himself there between 2014 and 2019.

Sevilla confirmed this news on their website and thanked de Jong for his time – although they didn’t give a transfer fee in their statement, El Desmarque cite the figure at €4m.

De Jong’s remarkable aerial ability and excellent attitude won him many fans in Spain, not least Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. In the likelihood that he would’ve been a bit part player for Sevilla next season though, sporting director Monchi will be grateful for the extra income.