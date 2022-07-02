Luka Modric opens up on pain of losing Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid

As the 2020-21 season began, with a year left on Sergio Ramos’ contract, few contemplated the prospect of Real Madrid’s captain leaving. In all likelihood, neither did he.

Yet perhaps his greatest virtue, his absolute determination, was the very thing that led to his exit from Real Madrid as the two sides failed to agree a contract. Ramos ended up at Paris Saint-Germain and has endured a tough year of injuries since.

His exit was felt keenly by all at the club though, rather than just him. Speaking to Sportske, Luka Modric explained what it was like to lose Ramos on and off the pitch.

“All of the player exits with people that you spend years with, in a very successful era, are painful. For everyone. After nine years, ‘Sergi’ isn’t there. From the first day he was close to me, he helped me adapt to Real Madrid, he encouraged me, he believed in my potential…”

“We became great friends, our families got together, we spent the summers together. We still speak about those days, at least over messages. I miss going out with him, but that’s the way things are in football.”

Marca carried the interview, in which previously he had stated that the institution of Real Madrid was above all else, referencing Kylian Mbappe. That held true even for a club legend like Ramos though.

“Changes are the norm in daily life, even for those who, like him, have conquered everything. As I said before, this is Real Madrid. It has been confirmed that no matter who we are without, the club will continue on the path to trophies. We all pass by, only Real Madrid is eternal.”