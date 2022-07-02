Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent sets price tag on client amid Juventus interest

Barcelona are reportedly ready to spend up to €200m on reinforcements this summer and one of the areas are keen on improving is central defence.

Their main objective, if rumours are to be believed, is Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. The French defender is seen as an ideal signing by the Blaugrana, but his price tag, likely to be over €60m, is problematic for the Blaugrana.

The other central defender who has been sounded out with most force is Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. The 31-year-old Senegal captain has been one of Europe’s best centre-backs for some time now and his contract is expiring next summer.

🔵🔴 Nikola #Milenkovic, defensa de la #Fiorentina, fue ofrecido al #FCBarcelona por 20M como opción más barata que #Kounde. El agente de Milenkovic es Fali Ramadani, el mismo agente de #Koulibaly. El precio del defensa del #Napoli es 40M, no 20M — Giacomo Iacobellis (@giaco_iaco) July 2, 2022

According to Giacomo Iacobellis reports that there is a price tag set on Koulibaly though, which his agent Fali Ramadani has put at €40m.

That would be a much more affordable deal for Barcelona, although he would not have much resale value down the line, unlike Kounde.

They may have to move fast though. Juventus are considering selling Mathias de Ligt to Chelsea, but on the condition that Koulibaly arrives.

Despite having Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia amongst their ranks, Ronald Araujo is regarded as the only top central defensive option at the club. Danish defender Andreas Christensen is also thought to be joining but neither is he at the height of the game. The signing of one of Koulibaly or Kounde would take their defence to the next level though. Given the quantity of central defenders being talked about suggests Xavi Hernandez may switch to a back three too.