Joan Laporta prepared to block Frenkie de Jong sale

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident of keeping Frenkie de Jong at the Camp Nou this summer.

Manchester United are tracking the Dutch international as part of Erik ten Hag’s incoming squad changes ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Ten Hag is keen on a reunion with his former Ajax schemer, but the two clubs are still some distance apart in their valuations of the 25-year-old.

United are confident of reaching a compromise with the Catalan giants, but Laporta is determined to keep de Jong, despite the pressure to sell him.

“I am going to do what’s in my power to keep Frenkie, but it’s also a salary issue, and that has to be adjusted”, as per exclusive reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“He is a Barça player , one of the best in the world in his position.

“We know there are clubs who want him, not just United, but we have no intention of selling.

“He wants to stay, he’s comfortable in Barcelona, and I will do everything I can to make him stay.”

Laporta’s comments will come as a blow to United’s confidence over securing a transfer with de Jong previously hinting at a preference to stay in Barcelona.

His current deal at the Camp Nou expires in 2026, and talks are planned for a restructuring of his contract in the coming weeks, as Barcelona look for a resolution.

Other senior players have agreed to pay cuts in 2022 with high earning squad players including Ousmane Dembele offloaded by Laporta.