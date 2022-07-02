Joan Laporta offers Robert Lewandowski transfer update

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered fans a fresh message on their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has stated his desire to leave the Allianz Arena this summer after confirming his intention to move on from Bavaria.

The Polish international wants to make the move to the Camp Nou and the Catalan giants are still working on a transfer deal for the 33-year-old.

Bayern have set their asking price at €60m, despite Lewandowski’s contract expiring in 2024, with Barcelona currently only willing to offer a maximum of €50m.

Laporta confirmed talks are progressing between all parties involved but there is still work to be done on both sides.

“Lewandowski is a Bayern player and I prefer to keep reserved on this matter”, as per reports from Marca.

“I have respect for Bayern and I would not talk about another club’s player.

“We thank him for wanting to come to Barça and we are very flattered.”

Laporta also updated fans on a range of rumours swirling around the club with a renewed commitment to retaining Frenkie de Jong at the Camp Nou.

However, the Dutchman will be asked to take a wage cut on his current salary, if he wants to remain in Catalonia, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Manchester United are tracking the Dutch international as part of Erik ten Hag’s incoming squad changes at Old Trafford in the weeks ahead.