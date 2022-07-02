Gennaro Gattuso committed to Valencia despite rumours of resignation

Gennaro Gattuso has walked into one of the toughest situations in La Liga at one of Spain’s largest institutions.

The pressure, regardless of what is happening, is always high at Mestalla. With the club recording significant losses recorded over the financial year, Los Che are likely to need to sell some of their largest stars this summer.

That has led to various rumours coming out of Italy that Gattuso was considering his position at Valencia. The lack of movement either in terms of sales or arrivals is unnerving for Gattuso, who was expecting more by this stage.

Those rumours have been denied across various outlets however, most pertinently Valencian paper Superdeporte. As they point out, Gattuso does have past when it comes to this, resigning shortly after being appointed Fiorentina manager due to disagreements with the president in Florence.

However that does not appear to be the case here. The fact that these rumours are believable says something about the poor situation in Valencia though.