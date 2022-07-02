Former Real Madrid player Alvaro Arbeloa taking steps up coaching ladder

Real Madrid are keen to recreate the essence of the club in the youth academy.

Several former players have come through to coach youth teams in recent years, most notably of course Zinedine Zidane with Real Madrid Castilla, who went on to great success in the senior side.

Legendary striker Raul Gonzalez has also taken on a coaching role in recent times, managing the under 19 side before taking on the Castilla role himself last season.

The next to follow in their footsteps appears to be Alvaro Arbeloa. The former right-back was in charge of Cadete A, the under 17 side, but will move up and take over the Juvenil A side this season, as per Mundo Deportivo.

He has also recently completed is UEFA Pro coaching licence, on a course alongside the likes of Fernando Torres, Gabi and Roberto Carlos.

Arbeloa was at Real Madrid for 7 seasons between 2009 and 2016, having originally come through the ranks at Valdebebas. The manager he was most closely identified with during that senior spell was Jose Mourinho, which could lead to an entertaining coaching career if he takes his inspiration from the Portuguese.