Former Atletico Madrid star hints at Alvaro Morata rift with Diego Simeone

Former Atletico Madrid defender Juanfran Torres has confirmed a rift between Alvaro Morata and Diego Simeone.

The Spanish international returns to the club ahead of the 2022/23 season after Serie A giants Juventus opted against signing him permanently.

Morata’s return of 20 league goals in two seasons did little to inspire optimism in his second spell in Turin but his first team chances remain limited in Madrid.

With 12 months left on his current contract in the Spanish capital, Morata remains tied to Los Rojiblancos, but Juanfran hinted his difficult relationship with Simeone will complicate matters.

“Hopefully Morata can settle those quarrels with the coach”, as per reports from Marca.

Reports from Goal.com claim Premier League side Arsenal considered reigniting their interest in the former Chelsea striker, but the Gunners are now closing in on Brazilian star Gabriel Jesus.

Simeone is open to potentially selling Morata, if an acceptable €25m+ offer is received in the weeks ahead, with the 29-year-old unlikely to feature for him next season.