Espanyol chairman Mao Ye hoping to bring World Cup to RCDE Stadium

Espanyol have one of the newest and most modern stadiums in Spain, yet it is rarely talked about.

They are however trying to put the RCDE Stadium on the map. Perhaps the best atmosphere there last season was when Luis Enrique’s Spain visited for a tie against Albania, for which 35,444 fans turned out, filling most of its 40,000 capacity.

In a recent interview with Tiempo de Juego, CEO Mao Ye confirmed that Espanyol had sent their application to become one of the host stadiums for the 2030 World Cup. Diario AS covered the interview, in which Mao spoke highly of their ground, calling it ‘beautiful’.

Spain and Portugal are planning on placing a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup and as will have a chance of receiving it – by that point Europe will not have held a tournament for 12 years. However they will likely face stiff competition from South America, with Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay and Argentina planning a joint bid to celebrate the centenary of the first World Cup in Uruguay.