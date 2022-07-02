Dani Ceballos confident over Real Madrid role in 2022/23

Dani Ceballos is determined to stay at Real Madrid ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Los Blancos head into the new campaign as defending European and Spanish champions but Ceballos’ future remains uncertain.

After returning to the club last summer, the former Real Betis schemer made just two league starts in 2022, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side closed in on two major titles.

With Ceballos entering the final year of his contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, he could leave in search of first team football, if Ancelotti opts to sell him.

Despite the arrival of Aurelien Tchouameni, Ceballos remains confident of his role in the coming months, and he wants to make an impact.

“In the last stretch of 2021/22, the coach placed his trust in me and that’s important”, as per an interview with Cadena SER, via Mundo Deportivo.

“Now the important thing is start preseason well, because I think I can get a lot of minutes.”

However, despite his confidence over the months ahead in Madrid, the 25-year-old hinted at his openness to returning to Real Betis further down the line.

He also stated a regular slot in Ancelotti’s plans is crucial to keeping alive his chances of making the La Roja squad for the World Cup.

Ceballos has not featured for the national team since 2020, after making a brief return to fold during his loan spell at Arsenal.