Cristiano Ronaldo linked with Serie A return at Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo could be offered a shock route back to Italy this summer with Napoli interested in him.

Ronaldo has sparked renewed transfer speculation, with the Portuguese superstar reportedly asking Manchester United to sell him this summer, if they receive a satisfactory offer.

The 37-year-old is to determined to play Champions League football in the final years of his career with United only reaching the Europa League for 2022/23.

Ronaldo boasts a incredible Champions League record, with 19 successive seasons in Europe’s premier competition, and 140 goals making him the tournament’s top scorer.

The former Real Madrid striker has hinted at his intention to play on past his 40th birthday with the prospect of leading Portugal at Euro 2024 still an option for him.

As per reports from The Athletic, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti is considering Ronaldo as an option to replace the departed Lorenzo Insigne at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on a 12-month deal.