Cristiano Ronaldo asks for Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has asked Manchester United to sell him this summer if they receive a satisfactory offer.

The 37-year-old’s remains to determined to play Champions League football in the final years of his career with United only reaching the Europa League for 2022/23.

This latest update comes from The Times after a revival in rumours linking the Portuguese superstar with a move away from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo boasts a incredible record in the Champions League, with 19 successive seasons in Europe’s premier competition, with 140 goals making him the tournament’s top scorer.

The former Real Madrid striker has hinted at his intention to play on beyond his 40th birthday with the prospect of leading Portugal at Euro 2024 still an option for him.

Premier League rivals Chelsea have been tipped as the early front runners to secure a deal for Ronaldo with new Blues owner Todd Boehly looking to make a key marquee signing this month.