Barcelona set to lose out on Angel di Maria as Serie A move beckons

Barcelona’s pursuit of Raphinha and game of poker with Ousmane Dembele is about to cost them their back-up option for the right-hand side of their attack.

The Catalans are engaged in a long-negotiation with Leeds United for the Brazilian winger as they battle Chelsea for his signature. Meanwhile Ousmane Dembele is no longer a Barcelona player after his contract expired. Some reports are convinced that he may still yet re-sign with the club, with an offer still on the table for the Frenchman.

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Angel de Maria had been sounded out as a low-cost alternative to both. The 34-year-old has been one of the more underappreciated talents in Europe over recent years and is available on a free this summer.

Juventus have been pushing hard for his signature since, but due to family reasons, di Maria preferred a move to Catalonia. Yet with no offer forthcoming at this point, di Maria is set to accept Juventus’ offer and be announced in the coming days, according to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport.

Barcelona will have identified their priorities for the position, yet they are playing a risky game that they may not end up with any of the three. Equally, financial prudence is still a matter to be considered for the Blaugrana.