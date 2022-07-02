Barcelona set to confirm Ousmane Dembele deal

Barcelona are ready to offer Ousmane Dembele a second chance at the Camp Nou this summer.

La Blaugrana have been working on a deal with Dembele’s representatives since the start of 2022 to try and avoid a free transfer exit.

However, with no agreement reached, Dembele is now technically unattached, with his five year stay in Catalonia at an end.

As a free agent, negotiations have been adapted, with Barcelona’s current offer the only option for Dembele to return.

According to reports from Diario Sport, an agreement has been reached, with Dembele taking a 40% pay cut, on a contract until 2024.

Club president Joan Laporta also reinforced the club’s position over the situation, stating the deal will not be changed, as Barcelona look to reduce their wage bill this summer.

The first team squad are due back in for pre-season training on July 4 ahead of travelling to the United States later this month for warm up matches.