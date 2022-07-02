Barcelona set budget for summer reinforcements

Barcelona are keen to strengthen this squad this summer after two summers where the big signings have been cut-price or less than household names.

In Josep Maria Bartomeu’s last summer as President, the biggest signing was Miralem Pjanic’s swap deal with Arthur and Juventus, while last summer Memphis Depay’s arrival on a free created the most fanfare last summer.

The club are keen to augment their spending power by selling off a further 15% of their TV rights for the next 25 years, after striking a deal for the first 10% with Sixth Street. Mundo Deportivo say that it should bring in €400m.

That deal, or economic lever as President Joan Laporta terms it, is set fall in the near future. According to the Catalan paper, about €200m is destined to be spent on reinforcements.

In terms of major deals, Barcelona have been linked with Bernardo Silva, Raphinha, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski, as well as Chelsea defenders Marcos Alonso.

In many senses, Barcelona would essentially be gambling their future on the ability to get transfers this summer right for the coming years. It’s also worth wondering what the motive is of such a leak, as for that kid of news from within the club would only hurt their negotiating power.