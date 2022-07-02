Atletico Madrid see Jose Maria Gimenez as an untouchable part of their squad

Atletico Madrid are currently involved in a process of trying to raise money through player sales, with reports putting the target at between €40m and €45m.

Naturally it follows to assess their main assets and work out which could command a large transfer fee in order to solve their cash flow issue. One of which is central defender Jose Maria Gimenez.

The Uruguayan defender was given a price tag of €60m by Fichajes.com, implying that he would be sold if an offer of that size came in.

However a story in Marca appeared within hours of that report, stating that under no circumstances was Gimenez for sale. Diego Simeone sees him as a key part of the team and leader, being the second most veteran to Koke in terms of time spent at Atleti.

Given their defensive struggles last season, selling Gimenez would likely be a keenly felt blow. Part of those struggles can be put down to the injuries he suffered last season, while the chances of finding an alternative at a similar level for a lower price are minute. At 27, he should also be entering his prime.

Image via Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images