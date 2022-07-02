Atletico Madrid looking to cut-price La Liga alternative for Sime Vrsaljko replacement

Atletico Madrid’s hunt for a replacement for Kieran Trippier is past the six-month mark.

Los Colchoneros sorely missed Trippier’s presence on the right-hand side last season, without which they struggled to balance their five at the back formation.

Those issues have been compounded: Diego Simeone showed little faith in Daniel Wass towards the end of last season and their only natural right-back Sime Vrsaljko left the club on a free this week.

According to Diario AS, the option that looks most likely to do so is Real Mallorca’s Pablo Maffeo. Other names such as Emerson Royale of Tottenham, Jonathan Clauss and Nahuel Molina. Those options appear to be proving too expensive.

Maffeo, 24, moved on a permanent €3m deal to Mallorca from Stuttgart this summer after being on loan last season and has a contract until 2026. Even so, he is thought to be the cheaper alternative out of the four, with his price tag set around €8m.

The former Manchester City player impressed many last season with his tough tackling and ability to get up and down the flank, although moving to Atleti would be a major step up.