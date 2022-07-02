Atletico Madrid linked with former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi

Atletico Madrid could reignite their long standing interest in Italian international Federico Bernardeschi this summer.

Bernardeschi is available as a free agent after being released by Juventus following the expiration of his contract in Turin last month.

Despite playing a regular role for the Serie A giants in 2021/22, the club opted against offering the 28-year-old an extension, and he is now looking for a new challenge.

According to reports from Diario AS, he will be on the radar of Italian clubs, but Atletico are monitoring the situation, after being linked with him as far back as 2020.

Los Rojiblancos head coach Diego Simeone faces a balancing act in the transfer market this summer as he looks to offload high earning squad players to fund new faces in Madrid.

Bernardeschi’s former Juventus teammate Alvaro Morata could be sold on with a deal for fellow free agent Axel Witsel almost completed in the Spanish capital.