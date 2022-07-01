Video: Ansu Fati working hard during holidays ahead of new season with Barcelona

Barcelona’s stars still have a full weekend of their holidays to enjoy before they are put through their paces on the first day of pre-season, but Ansu Fati is doing everything he can to get a headstart.

The 19-year-old superstar struggled with injuries to his knee throughout the 2021-22 season and his absence was one of the big misses for Barcelona throughout the campaign.

The Spanish international is determined to return in the best shape possible however. On Thursday evening Ansu posted a video of himself working out with friends an engaging in a small-sided game with friends – including some remarkable tricks.

Pre-season doesn't start until Monday the fourth of July, but Ansu Fati has been working hard to ensure he is at peak fitness as soon as possible.pic.twitter.com/BILKx2j2bX — Football España (@footballespana_) July 1, 2022

Fati played just 505 minutes last season, yet still managed 6 goals in his 13 cameo appearances. His scent for goal transforms Barcelona into a different animal, as was seen time and again with crucial goals against Real Betis, Real Madrid and Dynamo Kiev.

A fit Ansu Fati, as the cliche goes, may just be the best signing that Barcelona can make this summer.