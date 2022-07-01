Tottenham edge closer to Clement Lenglet loan deal

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of securing a loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet.

Antonio Conte has been busy so far in the summer transfer window after the Italian coach secured a Champions League qualification spot at the end of last season.

Spurs confirmed the signing of Brazilian international Richarlison from Everton in a club record £60m move earlier today with Lenglet the next new face expected to arrive in North London.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit. Welcome, @richarlison97! 🔥#WelcomeRicharlison — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 1, 2022

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Lenglet has agreed personal terms with the Premier League side, and the final details are almost complete.

Tottenham have now reached full agreement with Clément Lenglet on personal terms. He’s happy to join Spurs with Antonio Conte pushing to have him. 🚨⚪️ #THFC Tottenham and Barcelona are still in direct contact to resolve final details of the loan deal, then… here we go, soon. pic.twitter.com/CEGCXfltUd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

Lenglet is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou ahead of the new campaign and a loan could revive his flagging career.

Barcelona are happy for him to move on in the coming weeks, as they aim to balance an inflated wage bill, with Spurs potentially offer a purchase option on the Frenchman, as part of the loan agreement.