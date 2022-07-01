Sergio Ramos pressured RFEF President Luis Rubiales over refereeing decisions

Following the scandal of the messages between Luis Rubiales and Gerard Pique, it appears it is Sergio Ramos’ turn to feel the heat. Yesterday further conversations were released between the President of the Spanish Football Federation and Ramos, where the central defender asked for ‘Rubi’s help’ in order to win the Ballon d’Or.

Now a further chapter in the scandal has been written, as El Confidencial today released more conversations between Ramos and Rubiales. Following a 3-1 victory for Barcelona over Leganes in 2019, Ramos took to his phone to complain to Rubiales about the some of the decisions made.

“Rubi, we are starting to become very worried by the VAR issue, above all with Barca. It’s an absolute disgrace and the referees don’t have the nerve for it. Did you see the foul from [Luis] Suarez on the goalkeeper for the 2-1? It’s a joke.”

Mundo Deportivo covered the conversation, with Rubiales responding the next day.

“Good afternoon, Sergio. You are captain of the national team, you have hundreds or thousands of games behind you and better than anyone you understand that sometimes there are different opinions about a fact. As you well know, I don’t get involved in these matters. We work day-to-day so that the refereeing body have more tools and their efficacy improves.”

“Very politically correct, congratulations. I hoped for a personal opinion about the Barca thing from yesterday, because it’s a scandal and now they are destined to win the league one way or another. I understand your stance. A big hug.”

The former Real Madrid captain appears to calm his rhetoric the following day, but these latest revelations only lead to further questions about the privileged relationship that some players enjoyed with Rubiales.

Rather than being pitched as an injustice or a battle between Real Madrid and Barcelona, perhaps it should be looked on as problem that separates the two largest dogs from the rest of the pack.