Real Madrid to take over club and re-start C team

Real Madrid have come to an agreement with local Madrid club RSC Internacional to become their C team.

Diario AS report that the two have come to an agreement and are already working together ahead of the new season, with a name change to ‘Real Madrid C’, occurring at the beginning of the 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid’s C team was disbanded in 2015 after 53 years of history in various guises and will once again play in the Tercera after Internacional won their ‘Preferente’ group last season. The C team will play at Valdebebas like Real Madrid Castilla.

Although it hasn’t been expressed, this may be a result of the recent changes to loan rules by FIFA. Clubs are to be limited on how many players they loan out over the age of 21, with 8 the maximum before falling to 6 in two seasons. Last year Real Madrid had 26 players out on loan, although many of them would have been exempted by age. Having a C team would allow Real Madrid extra space to retain players.