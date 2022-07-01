Real Madrid release purple away kit for 2022-23 season

Real Madrid have released their new second strip for the 2022-23 season, with Adidas opting for a purple design with a faded triangular pattern.

As per Mundo Deportivo, it’s the fourth time this century that Real Madrid will be wearing purple, most recently doing so as they won their 12th Champions League triumph in 2016-17.

While their home kit from this year draws on the early 2000s during the first ‘galactico’ era, their second strip harks back to the 1990s. The away kit also doesn’t have a collar in comparison to the first one.

Real Madrid intend on giving it a first run out during their pre-season tour in the USA, in a friendly with Juventus in Los Angeles at the end of the month. The kits are made from recycled plastic.

It also didn’t go unnoticed that Marco Asensio featured prominently during the kit release, as questions about his future at the club persist.