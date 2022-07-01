Real Madrid and Lazio nearing agreement for Mario Gila

Real Madrid have a habit of selling off some of their talented graduates from their Castilla team and Mario Gila appears to be the latest on the exit ramp.

The 21-year-old accumulated the second highest total of minutes for Raul Gonzalez’s side last season and was even handed two appearances by Carlo Ancelotti towards the end of the season.

Yet with David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo and arguably Rafa Marin ahead of him, it’s understandable that both club and player would look for an alternative.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are hoping to get a deal done with Lazio for the central defender. Meanwhile Marca report that it may be loan with an option to buy for €5m. Real Madrid will however retain 50% of his rights going forward and a first refusal option.

Gila also had options in Spain, with Getafe closest to getting a deal done in Spain amongst suitors including Sassuolo, Celta Vigo and Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid seem to have structured a smart deal that ensures they will profit from Gila’s future, even if they can’t promise him one at the club.