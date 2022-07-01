Real Betis confirm signing of Brazilian winger from Fluminense

Real Betis have announced their first signing of the 2022-23 season, as Luiz Henrique joins on a six-year contract.

The Brazilian winger, 21, arrives from Fluminense in a deal that was reported back in March, but has been officially announced now.

Although Betis did not give a figure for his transfer, the President of Fluminense had previously stated that the fee lay at €13m for 85% of his rights. Henrique has spent all of his young career at Fluminense, racking up 116 appearances, 14 goals and 13 assists. Despite playing across the front three, he has appeared mainly from the right side.

Real Betis will be hoping that this signing works out a little better than their most recent big money bet on a young talent. Mexican winger Diego Lainez has flashed at points since arriving at the club back in 2019, but has rarely threatened to break into the starting XI. Henrique does however arrive with more experience to his name.