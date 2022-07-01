PSG trigger Neymar’s contract extension until 2027

Neymar Junior’s future at Paris Saint-Germain may have been resolved through a surprise contract clause for the Brazilian international.

The former Barcelona star has been heavily linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes with the Ligue 1 champions prepared to offload the 30-year-old.

However, despite PSG’s willingness to take a major loss on the most expensive transfer in football history – following his €222m move from Catalonia – they could now be forced to keep him.

Premier League clubs have shown a possible interest in making an offer, if PSG agree to pay a percentage of his wages, but there has been no formal offer made.

According to reports from L’Equipe, the situation has now changed for Neymar, due to existing small print within his multi-million euro contract in the French capital.

Neymar’s present deal expires in 2025, with the player retaining the option to extend for an additional 12 months, and a further year add on has now come into effect, from the start of July.