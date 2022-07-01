Manuel Pellegrini has made preference between Isco and Dani Ceballos clear

Real Betis appear to be on the market for a new creative midfielder this summer and all signs point to the fact that they will be arriving from Real Madrid.

However that could be one of two options: Dani Ceballos or Isco Alarcon. The former came through the system at Betis, would have a resale value and is keen to get back to the Benito Villamarin. Real Madrid are adamant he won’t leave for less than €10m though.

In Isco’s case, he is a free agent, but would command a far higher salary. His priority is thought to be La Liga but most of the concrete interest comes from abroad, with options in Turkey, China, England and Roma in Italy. He had in fact agreed a deal with Betis in principle, but it was contingent on Betis qualifying for the Champions League. Meanwhile neighbours Sevilla also have an interest in Isco, but that is contingent on the player significantly reducing his demands.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has weighed in on the issue. The Chilean manager prefers to add Isco to the ranks, having managed him at Malaga before he joined Real Madrid. That news was carried by Diario AS, having originally been reported by MuchoDeporte.

Although it might be more of a financial question than a strategic one, it is peculiar that the two have been placed in opposition. A priori, both players play in different areas of the pitch and provide a different type of midfielder.