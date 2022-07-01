Mallorca open to Takefusa Kubo loan return

Real Mallorca could bring Takefusa Kubo back to the club for a third loan spell this summer.

Real Madrid face a crucial call on his future in the coming weeks as he is yet to make a senior appearance for the La Liga champions.

The Japanese international joined Los Blancos in 2019, but the 21-year-old has spent the last three seasons on loan, with spells at Mallorca, Getafe, Villarreal, and Mallorca again in 2021/22.

Real Sociedad are rumoured to be looking into a possible bid to lure him away from Madrid permanently despite Carlo Ancelotti’s preference for another loan.

However, Mallorca CEO Alfonso Díaz hinted the door is still open to another swoop for Kubo this month.

“A new assignment with Take is not ruled out for next season”, as per reports from Marca.

Kubo’s first stint in Palma saw his most consistent run of form in Spanish football at senior level, with four goals and five assists in 35 league appearances, during the 2019/20 season.