Luka Jovic medical plans in place as move away from Real Madrid draws closer

At the beginning of last season, there was optimism that with a new manager in Carlo Ancelotti, we might see a different Luka Jovic.

The Serbian striker arrived under Zinedine Zidane and never seemed to convince the French manager that he was the man that could back-up Karim Benzema, let alone supplant him. After a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, Jovic returned with hope that Ancelotti could have a similar effect to that he has had on Vinicius Junior.

However the best laid plans have a habit of failing. Jovic once again found himself starved of opportunities and come the end of the season it became clear that any talk of triumph would be away from Real Madrid, after just 549 minutes of action all season.

Recent reports have linked him with a loan move to Fiorentina in Serie A, where the two will split his €6m per season wages. On Friday morning well-connected journalist Fabrizio Romano gave an update on the situation, stating that both clubs were hoping to get the deal done in the coming days. A medical for the Serbian is being scheduled for next week.

Real Madrid are hopeful of completing two negotiations with Italian clubs in the next few days: Mario Gila, close to joining Lazio with talks underway – and Fiorentina are closing on Luka Jović deal. ⚪️🇮🇹 #RealMadrid Fiorentina are already planning for Jović medicals next week. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 1, 2022

Image via EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo