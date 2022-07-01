Joan Laporta hails historic Spotify partnership at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed his delight following the start of a new sponsorship agreement with Spotify.

La Blaugrana confirmed their plan to join an ambitious project with the Swedish music streaming platform at the back end of last season.

However, July 1, 2022, sees the formal start of the contract, with major changes already taking place at every level of the club.

The biggest immediate change is the new stadium naming rights installed, as the Camp Nou, becomes the Spotify Camp Nou, in a controversial first in the club’s history.

Spotify also features on the front of the Barcelona men’s and women’s kits for the next three seasons as part of a £237 million contract.

The funding injection will play a key role in the planned stadium redevelopment in the next 12 months and Laporta believes the time is right to make a change.

“We are bringing together the two worlds of football and music”, as per an interview with Barcelona’s social media channels.

❝Through this partnership we unite two worlds that arouse passion among our fans❞ President @JoanLaportaFCB welcomes @Spotify!

“I am confident we can create new content and a unique experience for our fans.

“This is a historic agreement and we welcome Spotify to the Barcelona family.”