Jese Rodriguez on former teammate Kylian Mbappe’s decision to reject Real Madrid

The Kylian Mbappe contract saga may have ended over a month ago, but that hasn’t stopped it being a topic of conversation in Madrid.

The latest to have their say on the matter is a former teammate of Mbappe’s in Jese Rodriguez. The Spanish forward recently completed a move to MKE Ankaragucu in Turkey after a spell back at Las Palmas.

Speaking to Cadena Cope about the transfer, Jese echoed Florentino Perez’s thoughts on the matter.

“It surprises me that Mbappe didn’t go to Real Madrid because he told me he was going to play here one day. If he didn’t go to Real Madrid, it’s because of pressure from outside of football, it’s a political matter.”

The quotes were carried by Marca and in terms of the two clubs, few should know it better than Jese, having played for both Los Blancos and Paris Saint-Germain.

Equally it has become the fashion for the Real Madrid ‘entorno’ to put Mbappe’s decision down to something out-with their control. While there is no doubt the pressure in France for Mbappe to stay would have been massive, Real Madrid themselves are experts at pushing all of the right buttons in the media.