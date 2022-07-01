Former Tottenham and PSG prospect leaves Villarreal on a free

The brief time of Serge Aurier at Villarreal is over. The Ivorian international was signed back in October on a free but the Yellow Submarine have not seen fit to give him a longer deal, as was announced on their official site.

Unai Emery’s side could have extended the deal unilaterally via an option in the contract, but have decided against doing so.

Aurier was always likely to be a depth signing for Villarreal as they signed Juan Foyth, also previously of Tottenham, to occupy the right-back spot this season. Captain Mario Gaspar was also competing for minutes.

Yet there is no doubt that Aurier failed to impress in his 24 appearances for the club. Despite showing some good attacking instincts, basic errors prevented him from breaking into the first team.

The former Paris Saint-Germain will once again be a fee agent for the second summer in a row and it looks as if he may have a job convincing a European level team that he is worthy of starting minutes.